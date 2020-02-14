At the 2/11/20 Berryville Town Council meeting, Mr. [Jay] Arnold [town recorder] objected to wording the mayor used in her report during the 1/14/20 Town Council meeting. He wanted the minutes changed. The mayor acknowledged the error she made in the terminology. A correction was made, voted on and accepted.
Councilperson [Donna] McDonald suggested the mayor's entire report should be deleted from the minutes.
According to Robert's Rules of Order, Part III, Chapter 11:
"Nothing is ever erased from the minutes. Corrections are made in the margin. (If the minutes are double-spaced, the secretary can write corrections above the incorrect information). When material is expunged, a line is drawn through the words that are expunged. Crossed out material should still be readable."
It troubles me that an elected official would suggest eliminating anyone's comments from the minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.