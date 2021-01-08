I am tired of hearing the phrase "this is not who we are."
Students are slaughtered in their classrooms, but "this is not who we are."
Congregants are murdered while praying within houses of worship, but "this is not who we are."
Five blocks of downtown Nashville are blown to dust by a domestic terrorist, but "this is not who we are."
And now a large lawless mob made up primarily by white males, egged on by our own U.S. president, wages a violent takeover of the U S Capitol building, but "this is not who are."
The sooner we honestly admit that this IS who we are, the sooner we can come together as a nation and change our behavior.
