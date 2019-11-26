Friends who know of my 32 years in the U.S. Foreign Service, have asked what I think of the impeachment hearings in Washington and the prominent role that FS officers have played (albeit reluctantly).
I answer that my emotions are mixed. On one hand, I am heartsick at the way in which these loyal public servants have been marginalized and smeared by crass opportunists, both in and out of the White House, some of whom might have difficulty finding Ukraine on a map. The Trump administration is not the first to beat up on our professional diplomats, but it has arguably been the most egregious.
On the other hand, I am immensely proud of the self-assurance, discipline, and dedication that these FS officers have shown. Their performance gives the lie to the popular image of diplomats as dilettantes who just attend parties and give dinners. As the entire nation has seen, they are in fact genuinely apolitical experts, committed to the U.S. national interest and to the security of all of us.
It's my hope that our diplomats' performance will result in a greater appreciation for the Foreign Service along with the support necessary for it to carry out its mission on behalf of the American people.
(2) comments
I shed crocodile tears for bureaucrats.
Thank you for your service. Those officers who testified have more backbone than I've seen in awhile. Watching people who can articulate a thought gives me hope. It's a shame that administration officials won't testify, why?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.