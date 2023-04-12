A thought here. I have seen many videos of railroad crossing accidents caused by a lack of clearing between railroad crossings and traffic lights.
Many times, people and children on school buses have been hit by a train when it was stuck between a traffic light and a crossing. For the most part, these have been tried to be eliminated.
But I see the newest intersection and crossing in Winchester is at Hope Drive and Papermill Road.
On the east to west in this intersection a bus can easily get stuck between the light and the crossing. How can this happen? This intersection can cause fatalities of our families and children. Why did the designers let this happen?
James Humphreys
Frederick County
