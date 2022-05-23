He did it again. Congressman Ben Cline, who recently voted to keep insulin prices higher in the U.S. than in other developed countries, found some new ways to hurt his constituents. Just this week, Mr. Cline voted to protect gasoline price gougers. He voted to keep baby formula in short supply. And he voted to protect domestic terrorists.
That’s right. Working Virginians have been struggling to pay increased gas prices while oil and gas companies have been raking in record profits. Mr. Cline had an opportunity to outlaw excessive prices during energy emergencies, but he sided with the big oil companies over his own constituents.
Virginia families have also been struggling to buy baby formula. Yet Mr. Cline voted against emergency supplemental appropriations to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States. He’s in favor of forced birth but isn’t interested in helping Virginia’s parents to feed their babies.
And, mere days after a domestic terrorist shot and killed ten Americans, in what law enforcement quickly said was a racially motivated hate crime, Mr. Cline voted against measures designed to combat domestic terrorism.
As The Winchester Star recently reported, early voting has started in the Republican primary, where Mr. Cline is being challenged by former Naval officer, Merritt Hale. Any registered voter may vote in this primary and may then vote however they choose — for the Republican or for Democrat Jennifer Lewis — in the general election on November 8th.
Catherine Giovannoni
Lake Frederick
