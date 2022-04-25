As the parent of three young adult children who graduated from Frederick County Public Schools, I am grateful for all who nurtured them and prepared them for life, along with preparing them for their vocations.
As the pastor of a Frederick County church for the past 25 years with a congregation with more than 70 educators employed by a variety of school jurisdictions in both Virginia and West Virginia, many who live and serve as Frederick County Public School teachers, staff, and administrators, I am grateful for our partnership in training up children and youth.
As a tax-paying citizen of Frederick County, I am grateful that I live within a growing community that has such a strong school system with educators and administrators who care. I applaud all educators within our region who have been resilient, flexible, and inventive as they have persevered through the past two years of the pandemic. These educators deserve our praise and thanks for what they do and a vote of confidence from our community and its leadership.
For a thriving community today and tomorrow, we must have a strong and robust public school system that is fully supported. I hope that is what we all will witness in the future as we endeavor to work together for the common good. I join many other residents of Frederick County in sharing the expectation that county leadership will demonstrate that this week as they approve the school’s requested budget.
David Witt
Stephens City
