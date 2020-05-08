I read the May 2 article about the support for the current Handley High School principal. This article was informative and lacking. I look forward to a follow-up article highlighting the opinions of faculty and staff. As a former educator and administrator at the collegiate level, I have come to appreciate the importance of the often spoken but seldom delivered phrase "total transparency." I do, however, remember the lessons of kindergarten, which stressed "fair play." As a deceased icon once said, "It's time for all the story."
Walter R. Holman
Winchester
