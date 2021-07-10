Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation revealed its finances for the first time since its founding, noting that the group brought in $90 million in donations just last year. That is a lot of money to improve the lives of African Americans seeking justice for blacks killed by police officers.
But just what has this organization, movement and money produced in the way of goodness for black Americans? Evidently, extraordinarily little since we have seen an existential increase in criminal activity from burning, looting, shooting, killing and the list goes on across major cities in America.
BLM should use the money to further educational opportunities for those who are disadvantaged. BLM should use the money to support police reform that focuses on building safe communities, not divisive rhetoric that leaves everyone more vulnerable. BLM should use the money to rebuild destroyed neighborhoods that supported the BLM movement. BLM should disclose in detail the salaries of those running this non-profit organization for transparency. BLM should be promoting a victor mentality, not a mentality that paints all blacks as victims. And, BLM should acknowledge all of the good efforts and outcomes made by this nation since Abraham Lincolns’ Emancipation Proclamation, and the Civil Rights movement that profoundly changed this nation for the better.
It is time for BLM to put its money where its mouth is. How about offering positive solutions and support to those who have been disadvantaged, but also promote goodness through holistic pro- humanitarian efforts that demonstrate equality for all.
David Eddy
Middletown
(1) comment
Another tonedeaf post by David Eddy....
