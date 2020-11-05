The polls are closed. The election is over. While the votes are not yet tallied, the results are already determined. If your candidates won, congratulations. If your candidates lost, commiserations. For all of you who supported your candidates' campaigns by canvassing or placing campaign signs, well done. But now the election is done, campaigning ceases. I'm tired of seeing campaign signs littering the environment weeks or even months after the election. Some have already been blown over by high winds or vandals. Enough is enough. If you placed a campaign sign in public view, it's time to remove it.
Charles Hunter
Winchester
(5) comments
Yes you are supposed to take down your signs by one week after the election is over. But is it over yet? This may drag on for months due to irregularities and plain ordinary cheating and vote buying.
Oh Sparky... Still two steps behind, we see...
The election is over. No more votes may be cast. However, they are still counting ballots. Big difference.
Next time, be part of the solution than the problem by remaining silent.
Sparky's upset that Kanye didn't win.....
Funny how people on both sides go on and on about helping their particular "cause du jour", but think nothing about the ridiculous amounts of money wasted on advertising/campaigning "junk" that means less than nothing the day after.
Get a hold of yourself. I am sick of people that are triggered by the sight of a sign. My signs are going to stay up for the next four years. Enjoy!
