Today, Dr. Seuss books that have taught our children valuable lessons for over a half century are being removed from the market because some intellectually deprived, left-wing group says so. Let’s review four of the valuable lessons Dr. Seuss brings to our youth: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”; “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you.”; “Don’t give up! I believe in you all. A person’s a person, no matter how small!”; “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
Now, contrast this with the latest Grammy Awards show that demonstrated a bestiality performance of Cardi-B and Megan Thee Stallion. Is this what we want our children and young adults to aspire to? I think not. I believe that most moral and conscientious adults were outraged with what our liberal arts performance industry calls normal and even promotes to the youth of America. There is nothing good that could come out of the two females' performance.
Always wondered why Middle Easterners refer to Western civilization as evil? No more guessing. You saw it for yourself on prime-time TV called the Grammy's. Where is the cancel culture on this issue? Nowhere to be found since they view this as their normalcy.
Dungeons & Dragons...The Dixie Chicks...NWA...2 Live Crew...Colin Kaepernick...
Listening to some white guy preach about cancel culture is precious after remembering what his side tried to "cancel"...
6 books out of over 60 is hardly a cancel of anything. At least get the facts straight. I survived that evil rock and roll of the 60’s. And the Beatles! Just think! 😂 Give our kids a little credit.
"cancel culture" is the new boogeyman word of the right .... it's was about time they retired their favorite previous scary word .."politically correct" ...lol
We'll be the "politically correct cancel culture vultures"....A new rock group!
WAP’s that you say? The youngsters are singing and dancing to the devil’s tune? First let’s be clear and correct, no leftist group cancelled those books. The Seuss enterprises decided on their own to stop further publication of 6 books that contained what it deemed as indefensible images. Over 90% of his works are unaffected, but it was an internal decision of that organization, and nothing more.
All grammy jokes aside, the particular performance you mentioned did seem a bit too risqué for national television, but i’m much less worried and offended by covert or overt sexuality on the grammy’s after 10pm than i am by overt violence, sexism, and other harmful images (like racist images of Blacks and Asians in childrens books) that are on display every day of the year and in all time slots.
I personally do not think I will be outraged at Cardi B, whoever she is, or the estate of Dr. Suess deciding to send a few books to the out of print division. but you can probably contact the publisher to buy a copy of one or more. The meany leftists socialists didn't have anything to do with either of those.
