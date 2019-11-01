On Nov. 5, Virginians have an important decision to make: Will we move our state forward or continue to decline and suffer in silence?
I have recently moved to Lake Frederick and have witnessed the tremendous potential that awaits Winchester and Front Royal. But opportunities to improve and energize these towns will need to have leaders like Ronnie Ross and Irina Khanin working for us in Richmond.
This election is about our children's (and grandchildren's) education, our environment, health care, and many more issues that need changing NOW. Don't sit home — get out and vote — Virginia's future is counting on you!
(1) comment
democrats will ruin the state, we dont want to be california!
