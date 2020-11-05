Here we go again, messing with the clocks. And once again, I am reminded of what the old Indian responded when someone tried to explain the reason for Daylight Saving Time to him: "Only the government can think you can cut 10 inches off the bottom of a blanket and sew it to the top to make a longer blanket."
A movement is afoot to abolish Daylight Saving Time. Let's hope that it gains traction and that this nonsense will come to an end.
It was set up when most of the US was mostly an agricultural society. We're not anymore. Time to end this.
I agree with Mr. Granger that it's time to put an end to Daylight Saving Time in this country. However, Doc is wrong when he attributes it to "Big Brother." One needs to look at the parties who support and oppose it. E.g., candy manufactures like it because they want more evening daylight on Halloween, so they can sell more worthless junk food. Government is just the vehicle.
Just another example of gov't enacting the useless.
Amen to that! Daylight "savings" is a bunch of nonsense.
Seriously! Adding "evening sunlight" time to the longest part of the year and taking it away during the shortest part of the year is a great example of big gov't wisdom and I have yet to hear, in all my years, of anyone who likes it. Why, Big Bro? Why?
Oh Doc....there you go, thinking logically again!
