Everyone should come to climate table
I read with interest your news article on John Kerry (“Biden names climate statesman John Kerry as climate envoy”). Kerry and other appointees such as future Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have the potential to move climate solutions, but it is a heavy lift with Republican control of the Senate likely.
I think it is vital for us to understand that public opinion is central to this. The rural/urban divide risks a situation in which the real concerns of Republican voters on climate change may be swallowed up by partisan feuds. When we discuss climate change, we all bear the burden of proposing our solutions if we criticize the solutions proposed by others. My favorite first step is carbon fee and dividend, because it protects low-income people from energy prices, uses the marketplace instead of government regulations, and does not grow the federal deficit. If you don’t like that solution, speak up with your own. “Climate change is not real” is no longer a valid talking point, and real problems don’t go away without real solutions. We must all enter the climate arena, with civility and a willingness to negotiate.
Chris Wiegard Chester
