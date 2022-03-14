I am proud to be an American because more than 70 % of us approve of the severe economic sanctions imposed on Russia that we hope will affect Putin’s military policy, even though our policies will also affect us adversely economically.
Of course, I think the other 30% of Americans are self-serving, which is not at all what being an American is all about, in my opinion.
That being said, I am ashamed to be an American because of how our leadership is unwilling to bring its full military might, and the might of its allies, to push Russia out of Ukraine and defend the rest of Ukraine from further invasion.
Economic sanctions have not affected the war at all. What we are seeing in Ukraine is full-fledged war and economic sanctions are not enough to stem the tide of Russian aggression against the democratic, sovereign nation of Ukraine.
The threat of nuclear war should not prevent us from defending Ukraine, since if we don’t challenge it now, the threat of nuclear war will dominate all military conflicts in the whole world for decades, including North Korea’s military ambitions.
The biblical book of Ecclesiastes says, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die … a time to kill and a time to heal … a time for war and a time for peace."
Now is the time for full-fledged war.
Andrew White
Winchester
Incidentally, someone needs to talk to FOX's Rupert Murdock to get Tuckkker Carlson off Russian and Chinese media. He's being used as a propaganda tool against Ukraine.
Mercenary armies are forming in Ukraine, coming from several different countries. The US has sent lots of anti-tank/air craft missiles via Poland that are in Ukrainian hands. Ukraine is not a NATO member, so two nuclear powers going to war with each other would be dicey, at best.
There are some people at 2113 S Loudoun Street who would like to talk to you and your son
