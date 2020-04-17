Time for our elected officials to be held accountable
Both state and federal government responses to the COVID-19 crisis have been disgraceful since the beginning. Instead of focusing on the important issues, politicians are instead using this pandemic as a mechanism to push their various agendas. Democrats and Republicans, in both the House and Senate, have continued to change their positions in order to counter the opposition’s narrative, and are playing a dangerous game by using this pandemic as a propaganda tool.
The reality is, people are dying in unprepared and understaffed hospitals, families are descending into poverty, small business are failing, and large corporations (which employee millions of workers) are on the verge of collapse. These individuals and institutions need help, and our government, as a whole, is failing them.
Our elected officials have failed to serve the people during this pandemic. Instead of focusing on the real issues, career politicians have used this crisis to further divide our country. It is my hope that in future elections, people vote with their minds instead of their hearts. We need to learn to separate our opinions and beliefs from political affiliations. Vote for the candidates with the best policies, regardless of the party they belong to. If we do this, we can put an end to the tyranny of self-serving career politicians who continue to divide our country in order to expand their constituencies and maintain the two party system that has kept them in power.
Nathaniel Manni Stephens City
