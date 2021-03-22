Let’s review the facts. Supervisor Graber isn’t big on attending meetings, but made time to go with two other supervisors to a meeting promoted by the folks who sent Winchester busloads to destroy our nation’s Capitol on January 6, and, remained, in defiance of Virginia anti-corruption laws, at said meeting when two others showed up. All three of them covered it up, are hissing at being outed, and have insisted they are above the law, a claim Americans have heard a bit too often recently.
A supervisor’s job requires attendance at multiple official meetings, with staff and outside agencies like VDOT. It’s no secret Graber has skipped these meetings since taking office, leaving Back Creek unrepresented. Graber is doing half a job, attending two board meetings a month and nothing else, while collecting his full $8,000 salary. He has skipped budget meetings, refused to attend the annual joint budget meeting with the school district, and dodged all opportunities to learn his job. His sole goal for our schools is to stop training that would help teachers cope with the use of the n-word and other racial expletives in their classrooms.
Graber sold voters a lazy pig in a poke. It’s time to circulate the recall petitions needing 388 signatures expressing the disgust of parents and taxpayers in Back Creek at his flim-flam act. Back Creek deserves a full-time supervisor and the citizens deserve a commonwealth's attorney who is not part of a claque.
(6) comments
From what I have read, this would not be graber's first, second, third, fourth, fifth or even sixth firing. Frederick County deserves better than this white nationalist graber.
“Truth and oil always come to the surface.” Spanish proverb
It becomes difficult to keep a meeting secret when many of the attendants write verbatim letters to the editor, which were all copies of Graber’s talking points.
[thumbup]
With all due respect, there is (or should be) a big difference between "facts" and allegations. Now, IF, after proper investigation, those allegations are TRUE, then you have what most of us call "facts". BTW, does anyone have ANY data on the number of racial incidents in the county schools?
Of course, the Left loves their false equivalencies and this is just another in a long, ongoing, daily list by the hyperbolic, outrage mob.
Speaking of mobs, where were you on January 6th, doc?
are frederick county schools any different than so called "librul" northern virginia schools
https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/vargas-a-northern-virginia-high-school-football-team-told-adults-they-were-spit-on-and/article_daf6983c-bfec-5ad9-a7d6-2bb6f12a1632.html
