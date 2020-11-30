Time to consider patients in Anthem-Valley Health negotiations
As a longtime Frederick County resident and Anthem Insurance carrier, I’m disheartened by the fact that we the community are caught in the middle. It is hard for me to understand how 30% of Valley Health income comes from Anthem, yet Valley Health states they are not fairly compensated. Since 1984 Valley Health has purchased 5 hospitals and multiple properties for expansion on the west end of the county. I do understand that Valley Health has losses this year with the pandemic, due to limited non-emergency procedures and how Anthem has record profits and isn’t paying out for non-emergency procedures, so neither is at fault in my eye.
Also it is amusing to me that in The Star, Valley Health publicized the amount of money it has in reserve, its costs per day and that it gave away $72.8 million in free care. Valley Health is also a non-profit and has no tax burden, yet Valley Health claims it is losing money. If health costs rise, then my costs will rise. That’s how it works. I pay taxes, a resident of this county, utilize my health care when on travel and like my Anthem coverage. Yet I’m being used as a pawn in a game of chess. What happened to trying to accomplish affordable health care? If no agreement is met, then my costs increase. Seem fair? I don’t think so. It’s time to consider us the patients and not your checking account.
Will Heavener Clear Brook
