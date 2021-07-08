I started working when I was in the 10th grade and loved going to work part-time while in school. My salary was $1.25 an hour. What a shame that employees can't come to work. Their wage is now $12 an hour. I can't believe McDonald's employees would not want to work. They were there when you needed work. However, the government is paying unemployment along with extra per week, so why work. But, before COVID-19, the establishments in Winchester needed help and they hired these individuals and they were glad to have a job. So, why not help the establishments to stay open rather than having to close. It's your chance to help them when they need you. So, get up, shower, get dressed and go to work. I am sure your employer would love to see a full staff. Make yourself proud: Go to work.
Frances Luttrell
Frederick County
(4) comments
Yep, Frances, I remember those overwhelming wages. 😂. I remember being under 18 and only getting paid .76 an hour.
A lot of work benefits will end this September. These so called non workers have 2 months to ponder their future or lack there of.
If employers need more workers, they need to offer better wages, hours, and working conditions. That's how the free market works. If you're concerned about finding employees, you should definitely support President Biden's proposed child care infrastructure. Families must subtract the cost of child care from the wages offered in order to determine whether it makes sense to take a given job. Thus, the proposed child care program will automatically make your wage offer more attractive.
Why should they work, when they're making more not working? Ask your government representatives to cut off the extra $300 per week on top of the unemployment benefits at the end of July, instead of end-September, and you'll see people start to return to the workforce.
No one makes more on unemployment than they did working. Also, in order to receive unemployment benefits, workers must seek new jobs and be able to show that they have done so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.