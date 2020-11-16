Time to get on with the transition
Can we put an end to this ludicrous falsehood about the Democrats never conceding the results of the 2016 election? Hillary Clinton gave a concession speech the morning after the election, and the Obama White House proceeded straightaway to work with the Trump team to ensure a smooth transition. There was no denial of access or attempt to obstruct the process. Trump and his family were graciously received at the White House, in spite of his slanderous attacks on Obama and the legitimacy of his presidency. If that’s not a concession, then what is?
So let’s stop pretending that what’s playing out now with the shameful and destructive acts on the part of Trump and his enablers is in any way comparable to what transpired in 2016.
And for those whose response is, “But the calls for Trump’s impeachment began immediately,” it’s important to note that until he was caught in flagrante committing unquestionably impeachable acts those calls went nowhere.
Trump’s wounds have all been self-inflicted. If he had governed responsibly, honestly, competently, he quite likely would have been re-elected. But he didn’t, and he wasn’t. He lost. It’s time — past time — to get on with the transition before further damage to our security, our institutions, and our international reputation ensues.
Charles Uphaus Frederick County
"Trump and his family were graciously received at the White House"???? What have you been smoking? Obama and his team plotted behind the scenes to destroy the Trump Presidency before they ever moved into the White House. Are there any Democrats in America that are not lying hypocrites?
Bernie learn to read: The transition happened. Hillary conceded and the transition moved forward At this point the GOP is only enabling a delusional doddering old man's fantasy and keeping hope alive for their rube base to what end? To collect as much money as they can and to hide evidence, I would not be surprised....
@Bernie - Leftists could watch Obama bring a gun to a knife fight and then swear in court that he'd been holding the Qura... er, Bible. And they'd believe with all their heart they were telling the truth. There is something very wrong with them, cognitively speaking...
it that like when tRump said he could shoot someone on 5th avenue and his cultists like goat boy and doc will still support him
Apparently he could also be responsible for 250,000 and counting deaths on his watch, while he goes AWOL
@Bernie - Well, I guess the Star didn't approve of my earlier comment... but, yeah, the Left loves to tell you to disbelieve your lyin' eyes and ears. Don't you know that if it didn't get broadcast by CNN/NPR/NYT, it didn't happen? [rolleyes]
doc we agree, CNN/NPR/NYT are very reputable sources for factual information unlike your faux news, oan, rush sources of disinformation/alternative facts/lies
You mean Pizzagate and the babyfeasts in the basement ?
deep breaths goat... speaking of lying hypocrites hopefully tRump and the third "lady" have started packing ... it will taketwo weeks at least to de-contaminate, fumigate and clean up the white house
What...oh what....will happen with the "who effen cares about Chhreeestmas" decorations?
