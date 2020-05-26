Time to impose fees on fossil fuel industry
I learned something from a recent article in your paper on the Chesapeake Bay (“Report Card: Chesapeake Bay health grade drops to C-minus”). For years, Virginia has struggled to improve the water quality of this key fishery area, but now we are told that “the score fell due to intense rainfall and elevated temperatures.” Translation? We can try to clean up the Chesapeake in order to expand the seafood industry there, but our contribution to climate change is hurting that effort.
The negative economic consequences of climate change are becoming clearer. Clearly Winchester is located far upstream from this region and is not greatly concerned about climate threats of sea level rise or poor Chesapeake Bay water quality. But the Shenandoah Valley is a key contributor to Virginia agricultural output, and climate change over time threatens the ability to grow some of the existing crops.
There are no safe places where climate change is concerned. A realistic and nonpartisan effort to reduce fossil fuel pollution would involve imposing fees on fossil fuels and refunding the money to households. Forcing the industry to accept the true price of the product would enable the marketplace to respond by expanding the renewable energy industries and electric vehicle production. This would add many new jobs while protecting low and middle income families from fossil fuel price rises.
Chris Wiegard
Chester
(4) comments
For Democrats, the solution to every single problem that has ever befallen mankind is always the same - Raise Taxes.
Also, many republican's solution to the climate crisis. https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-winning-republican-climate-solution-carbon-pricing/2020/01/16/d6921dc0-387b-11ea-bf30-ad313e4ec754_story.html
There is no question that a better balance is needed. You should however rethink your last sentence because imposing new taxes on the producers of fossil fuel’s will not lower the end price to the consumer.
@Eredmon - Nothing wrong with being environmentally conscious, but I found his whole letter to be nothing but broad generalizations based on bias. And, yeah, the Left seems to never understand how capitalism works, i.e. trickle down is a thing, for both good and bad...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.