For a Republican to talk about blood on anyone's hand is the height of hypocrisy. Who started these wars? Who is responsible for thousands of deaths and a hundred thousand injured? Who had a president that sent his minions to the Capitol to disrupt the certification of a fair and free election? Who, for political reasons, won't get vaccinations, endangering innocent children that can't yet get protection. Valerie Cox, how does anyone in the Republican party sleep at night?
Now we can continue this banter between the parties, or we can start acting like Americans and look for ways to cooperate and improve our country. We can admit that there have been plenty of mistakes made by both parties in the past and try not to repeat them. Those that we elect need to learn once again how to negotiate. How to be civil with one another. How to lead.
Lonnie Weyant
Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.