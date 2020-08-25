One thing that bothers me deeply about our current political situation is the increasing disparity between what the left and right believe. We look at the "black and white" of an issue that needs to be viewed in shades of gray. We believe each other to be stupid, self-serving or evil. This may serve the interests of some politicians, but is deeply harmful to our society and our democracy.
We need to look at all aspects of an issue and determine what works best for *all* Americans. We need to talk, listen and consider who might be harmed and helped every time we make a decision. We need to care about *all* of our citizens — not just those who look, think or identify as we do.
It's time to stop the name-calling. It's time to remember why we were once so proud to be Americans. We need to demand that our leaders be honest and remember their job is to lead *everyone* — not one party or the other, not the rich or the poor and not those born here or immigrated here. Everyone.
I am seriously worried that we are sliding downhill at an accelerating pace, that we have lost the respect of the rest of the world and that the violence within this country will soon reach a point at which none of us will feel safe. We need to sit down and talk with both honesty and perspective. Our democracy and our well-being are at stake.
(12) comments
Creepy little man child still awake at 1:44 PM. Breaking news: The criminal shot in Wisconsin was wanted for sexual crimes and threatened police with a knife, resisted arrest and was reaching into his vehicle (for a gun?) Oh, and he had extensive criminal record. #Police Lives Matter!
Socialist democrats are releasing murders back onto our streets to murder again and police are charged/convicted by cell phone video! This latest police shooting would not have happened if he would have complied with police commands. Can't Train Stupid!
no, but you can revel in your own stupidity. You do every day.
"It's time to remember why we were once so proud to be Americans"
And, just like that, you expose yourself for the racist you are! Of course, I'm being sarcastic but, to the Left, there is NOTHING to be proud about if you are American, unless you fall into one of their many "victim" categories. Trying to reconcile with a group who wishes for nothing less than the complete destruction of our foundational system is suicidal. Real world experience, being played out in so many Democrat led cities currently, is what the Left brings to the table. Why would anyone in their right mind want to "negotiate" with them? Irreconcilable differences are irreconcilable...
Horse excrement alert! Mind the horse excrement, please, while you step around this absurd comment. Every year the country is pulled farther right while they scream that we are inches away from chaotic leftist mob rule. Ronald Reagan was President throughout much of the 1980’s but could NEVER be elected today...because his policies and stances would be far too LIBERAL for the current tea party turned trump party. On the first day of Obama’s Presidency speaker Mitch “moscow” mcconnell said “we will do everything in our power to ensure there is no 2nd term”. I wonder how exactly one intends to negotiate from that position?
Speaking of chaotic leftist mob rule, look at Portland. Look at Detroit, Minneapolis, Kenosha.[innocent]
And look at more black people getting shot in the back....Look at the "proud" boys showing up to the party. Mobs are not mob rule. And both sides have mobs.
Yes Con- i see those cities. Full of angry citizens who have grown tired of being told there is no problem while unarmed Black people continue to be killed by police aided by a congress that does nothing to stop it. Keep doing what you’re doing, and you’ll keep getting what you’re getting.
Oh, and the video of Jacob Blake fighting with the police and running from them when they were trying to restrain him. Running to get into his vehicle. Why? Was he trying to reach for a gun? How are the cops supposed to know? what his intent is when he is violently resisting arrest, ignoring police orders, and attempting to get into his vehicle. Cops have to make split second decisions in instances like that. I don't fault them in this case one bit. Now if you want to talk about George Floyd, that's another story.
"Calf spatter". Barry Goldwater would also be too liberal. Most people on this particular forum I could see having a coffee with, b/c we are mostly all pretty decent. "Doc"? Not so much, and not because of his politics, but because of his endless calf spatter
I don't understand what force drives you & Spock to use the terminology, horse excrement, & calf spatter. Aren't you confidant enough to make a point in your comments without using this visual image to back it up? Once you go there, the image comes to mind, & the rest of your comments are lost while thinking about the visual discharge. Just saying......🤔
Oh, that's just me "being me." I just like to "say what I think." You know, "tell it like it is." Don't want to be all "pc". You guys seem to like and admire that.....
