The winning Healing Field of Honor scholarship essays by Matthew A. Alban and Hannah Stephanites published in The Star on June 7 and 8 about our meaningful and beautiful flag — "Old Glory" — were so expressive.
Those essays rang so vividly to me as we approach Flag Day on June 14. To me, it seems such a travesty that some citizens of our great nation take for granted the efforts of so many men and women who fought for "Old Glory" and the values for which the flag represents.
It would be so wonderful to see more flags displayed and honored by businesses and homes in our city, state and nation. It is past time we all begin to act and walk the talk of American citizenship.
Mary Lou Royston
Winchester
