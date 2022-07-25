I find it disturbing that so-called protectors of history work so tirelessly to hide it. Some would even outlaw teaching it. I am referring to those who cling like grim death to the ahistorical nonsense that slavery’s protection was unrelated to secession.
Why “ahistorical?”
Because the historical records say otherwise. In March 1861, the Confederate vice president publicly explained in a famous speech that was loudly applauded and republished throughout the young Confederacy that the new country’s “foundations are laid…upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. [O]ur new government is the first in the history of the world, based on this great…truth.”
Secession ordinances from the states all specifically cite protecting slavery (no vague “state rights” arguments) as their goal. As Mississippi’s said, upon Lincoln’s election, “There was no choice left us but submission to the mandates of abolition, or dissolution of the Union….” I don’t have space to quote others, but they’re easily found online if you want to read some actual historical documents.
While the Confederate Constitution largely copied the U.S. one, it specifically protected slavery by name, required all states to recognize and protect slavery, and mandated all territories the Confederacy might acquire to authorize slavery (Article IV).
I don’t make these points to make anyone “feel bad.” I’m just a historian, one with Confederate ancestry myself actually, urging people to approach the past honestly and based on evidence.
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
