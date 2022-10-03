Enough already! I'm referring to the repetitive, incessant and half-truth political television ads. It's like we are being brainwashed. The same "I work for you and my opponent is a deceitful partisan" mindless rhetoric day after day. Do the candidates think that by constantly bombarding us with these ads that it will cause us to vote for them? This ceaseless babble only illustrates the point that our best people do not go into politics.
A law should be passed (fat chance) that televised political ads should be limited both in number of times the ad is shown and that they cannot be shown until 30 days before the election.
I am a Republican, Democrat, Independent voter. I vote for the person, not the party affiliation.
Unfortunately, I suppose the political ads for the 2024 campaign will commence on Nov. 9 of this year. Thank goodness for the TV mute button.
Stan Daywalt
Frederick County
