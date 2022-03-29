Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Honor Flight–Top of Virginia, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to honor WWII, Korea, and Vietnam veterans, is proud to be a Commemorative Partner of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. On this day, we honor all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. No distinction is made between veterans who served in-country, in-theater or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War. All were called to serve, and all were seen in the same way by a country that could not separate the war from the warrior. We know that we can never make up for the horrible way that these veterans were treated when they returned home, but we want to loudly proclaim that they are our heroes, and we thank them for their service.
On Saturday, June 11, Honor Flight–Top of Virginia will be giving local Vietnam Veterans a day of honor with a free trip to D.C. to visit the Vietnam Wall, where the names of 58,313 service members who made the ultimate sacrifice are engraved. We will end the day with a “Welcome Home” celebration, which is 50 years overdue. If you are a Vietnam-era veteran, it would be our privilege to honor you. Please call us to reserve a seat: 540-692-9197.
Dianne Klopp
Middletown
