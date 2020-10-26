When you or I are bullied or disenfranchised (we will refer to this as an attack) we handle the situation the best we can, knowing this is our issue to resolve. When the majority of our politicians are attacked by their opponent, they run to us to plead their case for support and more money to resolve the situation.
Earth to politicians, money does not resolve personal disputes, unless you are using that money to pay them off, which then would be an inappropriate use of our donations.
The current crop of politicians must have been emotionally disadvantaged as a child, since it would appear that they lack appropriate coping skills when faced with a dilemma. More concerning to me is that these individuals' function in a vital role under the constitution as our nation's lawmakers. While I may not agree with the tactics used by our President, you must admit, he has exposed the true nature of what our politicians have become, or more importantly, what they are NOT.
Smart, honest, selfless politicians like Trey Gowdy leave that profession knowing first-hand the dishonesty that resides within. And we wonder why something as simple as a stimulus bill for unemployed Americans and businesses during this pandemic is impossible to achieve.
When ideology overrules common sense, we all lose. Thank God the game is not Russian roulette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.