Together, we can help stop suicide
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”
National Suicide Prevention Week, Sept. 5-11 and National Suicide Prevention Month provide an opportunity to educate the public about suicide prevention and make a difference for those impacted by suicide. AFSP’s community is an important part of this effort, and we can’t do it without you!
The Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk is hosting a HOPE Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7:15 p.m. at Abundant Life Church in Stephens City. We will gather with hope that one day we will live in a world without suicide.
Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day. Join AFSP for an inspiring all-day virtual event, starting at noon eastern on Facebook Live @AFSPnational.
A 7 p.m. Sept. 28 community-based zoom presentation, Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention, will cover the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide. Register at afsp.org/virginia#events.
The Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at Sherando High School and Park. We will be walking for those who are survivors of suicide loss and those who struggle. Register afsp.org/stephenscity.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
