As a professional Frederick County professional firefighter and member of Local 4145, I think it is ridiculous that the fact City Manager Eden Freeman wants to act like this towards the fire department and thinks it’s OK that fire trucks and a million-dollar ladder truck go out the door driver only and doesn’t want to fix the problem with retaining employees and helping to give them a benefit to stay here!
The fact that she is acting like this is putting the citizens and visitors to Winchester in jeopardy. People want public safety when it’s needed but at the rate the city is going, it’s going to be too late to retain its employees!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.