My concern is unemployment benefits. I have worked since I was a junior in high school, and I took my Social Security Benefits in 2007. Not SS Disability. There are businesses that are having to shut their doors because they are short of help. People don't want to work, because they have commented, "Why should I work when I can stay at home and draw unemployment benefits plus an additional $300." Why are we giving these people $300 extra a week, when those of us who have worked hard to get we are today and can't get a decent raise in our Social Security. We get a 1-2% every once in awhile and once Medicare takes their share, we might get $15 extra a month.
The only solution to this problem is cut out the $300 a week extra and maybe they will apply for a job to help our businesses to stay open. There are "hiring" signs all over Winchester, so they can't say they can't find a job.
Come on people, take away the extra money a week and have them look for jobs and report they have applied. From what I understand, they don't have to look for jobs nor do they have to report to unemployment. There is something wrong with this system. Unemployment, let's work on saving our businesses. I would like comments on this letter.
We are all blessed to participate in that "socialist" social security system and it's cousin "socialist" medicare. I shutter to think where this nation would be without them.
If I remember correctly many low wage workers were deemed "essential" when the country closed down; they were required to work. Many went to work without ppe protections, without proper safety precautions, and without extra "hazard pay." If these low wage workers are in fact, essential...I think they are, perhaps a living wage, benefits like health care, child care, and employer education progams should be offered. Gone are the days when these jobs were "entry level."
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Great points Spock
You know Frances, I felt that way about the "tax cuts" for the 1% billionaires that cost about the same as the stimulus.. the big difference being working people will spend the money on survival as oppose to new yachts, jewelry, golf vacations etc etc
Finally, your letter spreads misinformation that you could have easily checked with Google. The Virginia Government website provides that in order to receive unemployment benefits, people must: "Register for work through the VEC Workforce Connection website at www.vawc.virginia.gov or www.VaWorkConnect.com, or in person at any VEC workforce center. Unless advised otherwise, you must register within 5 days of filing your application for benefits. If you do not register, you could be ineligible to receive unemployment benefits until you do register.
Make an active search for work each week. Unless you customarily obtain work through a labor union of which you are a member in good standing, you must personally apply for work with several prospective employers each week. Résumés may be used only if it is the usual and customary manner of finding work in your occupation.
You must provide the full name of each employer you contact when filing your weekly request for payment of benefits.
Additionally, because your work search is subject to verification, you must maintain a record of your work search contacts as follows for 1 (one) year:
Month, day, and year you contacted the employer/company; Complete name of the employer or company contacted;
Complete mailing address of the employer or company contacted, including the street, P.O. Box number, state, and zip code or email address, or phone number where your resume or application was submitted;
First and last name and title of the individual for the employer or company with whom you talked;
Telephone number of the employer or company; Type of work or position for which you applied; and Results of the contact." More at: https://www.vec.virginia.gov/unemployed/Claimant-Handbook/Filing-for-and-Receiving-Weekly-Benefits
You may wish to amend your letter.
Can you name the people who have stated this? I mean, you used quote marks but didn't identify anyone. And to be honest, if people don't want to take the job you offer because it doesn't pay as well as unemployment, the problem is your business. We just watched COVID kill off and disable thousands upon thousands of workers. The free market dictates that when workers are in short supply, businesses must raise their wages, hours, and working conditions. And, if you're worried about getting people to go back to work, you should definitely support President Biden's child care infrastructure proposal. That will make it easier for workers, especially women, to go back to work. And, since families must subtract the cost of child care from your wage offer when deciding whether to take your job, child care funded with taxes on billionaires will automatically make your wage offer more attractive.
I second both of these very well-stated comments
