Would someone explain to me why it is that Clarke County High School can win the Bull Run district track title and get all of 3 inches of a single column on page 2 of the sports section and Handley, Sherando, James Wood and Millbrook consistently receive page B1 extensive coverage for sports events of lesser importance? As a local county are we too small to merit equal coverage?
Kathy Smart
Boyce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.