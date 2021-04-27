Kindness comes in all forms. Today, I witnessed the ultimate act of kindness, and although it's a long shot that this person will ever read this, I would like to thank a total stranger publicly.
To the kind man who paid for my family's entire meal at Winchester Outback Steakhouse today, thank you!!! As we entered the restaurant, you quietly observed our family being seated. Our family consisted of an 86-year-old US Air Force veteran proudly wearing his Korean Veteran War hat, his wife, two adult daughters, two toddlers, and a very tall young man celebrating his 21st birthday.
During our time in the restaurant, you saw our family conversing, corralling toddlers, laughing, eating, and enjoying each other's company. What you did not know is that this was a reunion of sorts. The young man celebrating his 21st birthday is also a proud U.S. military member and hadn't seen his grandparents in nearly three years.
When it was time for us to leave, the waitress came over and told us that you had paid for our ENTIRE meal as a way to thank my Dad for his service to our country and to wish my son a happy 21st birthday. WOW!!! The bill was $150! You were gone before we were able to thank you for your extreme generosity.
Thank you for making our day and reminding us that there is still much kindness and love in this world. Your random act of kindness has touched us more than you know.
