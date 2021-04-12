I was shocked and saddened by the article in the Saturday, 4/10/21 paper regarding Miri, a 11-year-old Yorkie who had endured unimaginable abuse for probably her entire life. I cried as I read about the horror she endured. Everyone involved in this should be charged, the owners Gary and Sylvia Helsley and their daughter Amber Howard. Four charges against them doesn’t begin to send a message that abusing and mistreatment of animals will not be tolerated. We wouldn’t tolerate putting them in a cage without food, water, warmth and/or cooling, appropriate vaccinations and then kicking them until their jaw was broken and missing and breeding them until they were unable to walk. Why then do we come up with lame charges that if found guilty would only be a fine and maybe 2 years of jail time? Miri endured 11 years of horrible conditions. Why not impose the same sentence on the offenders? Animals are unable to speak for themselves, we must enact tough laws that will deter abuse to animals immediately.
Golda Putnam
Winchester
