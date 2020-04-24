Town Crier will be one-man parade on Saturday
Rain or shine on Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m., the Town Crier will walk along the [Apple Blossom Festival] parade route on the sidewalk at a safe distance facing the traffic.
He will give a shout and ring a bell for high school and college seniors; the medical profession and first responders; Apple Blossom committees, planners and participants, and lovers of The Bloom; transportation/truck drivers; essential business; police, fire and rescue; teachers, coaches and administrators; those who have perished and survived; the church and to God.
The Town Crier has been granted permission by local authorities and would like to give a “heads up.” Please heed all the guidelines on social distancing. Primarily just be there in spirit and the world will be a better place!
God bless and have a safe and bright day.
Douglas Strosnider “the Town Crier” Winchester
