Town Hall set for Feb. 20
Eighteen months ago, while I was campaigning to be your Board of Supervisors representative, I promised to be accessible and to have multiple town hall meetings. Over the last thirteen months I have had the opportunity to meet many of you at the four town hall meetings we have held in the Back Creek District. In continuing to listen to our constituents, School Board Representative Brandon Monk and I would like to invite you to attend this year’s first Town Hall to discuss current county events. The meeting will be held at the West Oaks Farm Market located at 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. The meeting will be held on February 20th, from 9:30 a.m. until your questions are heard. We plan on briefly discussing the county budget, broadband issues/accomplishments, the emergency radio system, schools, solar farm items, and hear your comments and concerns that you believe to be important in the future of our community.
Please come early and enjoy the many wonderful items the farm market has to offer. Our 29th District House of Delegates representative has indicated he will also be in attendance and will be available to address your concerns.
If you have questions, please feel free to reach out to me at shawn.graber@fcva.us and, in the event of inclement weather, the make up date will be February 27th at the same time and location. Seating and question priority will be given to Back Creek District residents. We look forward to seeing you!
Shawn Graber Back Creek District representative, Frederick County Board of Supervisors
