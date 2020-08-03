There are times in each of our lives when one must stop and consider what matters most to you. This has never been more relevant than in the current environment we find ourselves in as a country.
For my family and I, there is nothing more important than God, family, and country. In looking at recent events in this country, it has become readily apparent that many elected individuals have forgotten the oath they took to uphold the Constitution of the United States. It is truly disheartening the stance many have taken in regards to the "People's Rights" or Bill of Rights and specifically the Second Amendment.
We, the residents of the 29th District, have an opportunity to send someone to Richmond who I have known to be willing to take a stand in defending our Constitutional rights. That man is Richard Traczyk. It has been an honor to work with Mr. Traczyk in numerous capacities over the past 15 years and it has been refreshing to see him stand for many of the same conservative principles I cherish which include being a strong supporter of the Constitution, pro-life, and family initiatives.
Mr. Traczyk needs your help to make it to Richmond. On Saturday, August 8th, there will be a Firehouse Primary at the Millwood Fire Station. I encourage you to check out Mr. Traczyk's achievements and support him with your vote in the Republican Primary.
(2) comments
I guess Graber gave up on his attempt to run for the House?
Why are conservative values a positive thing? When an area is in a state of growth, the last thing that will help is conservatism. It's what got us 20 years behind on infrastructure in the first place.
Yea turning a blind eye while 21 million dollars was embezzled represents conservative values. We don’t need or want that kind of leader here.
