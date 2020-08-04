I have known Richard Traczyk for over 20 years, having served with him for 12 years on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Dick has always listened to the people and made his decisions based on what was in the best interests of his constituents. During his time on the board, Warren County enjoyed tremendous improvements in its infrastructure and education system. This was made possible because Dick is pro-business and worked tirelessly to bring jobs and tax revenue to our area, which made this progress possible.
After he left the board he moved to Frederick County and became involved in his property owners association, using his knowledge and experience to help improve his current community.
I know that Dick will bring his business know-how, local government understanding, and his compassion for his fellow Virginia citizens to be an outstanding member of the Virginia General Assembly.
Please come out and support Richard Traczyk for the Republican nomination for the 29th District House of Delegates. The Republican Fire House Primary will be held this Saturday, Aug. 8th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester.
