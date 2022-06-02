We all have pet peeves. For more years than I can actually remember, mine has been pet abuse/neglect. The inhumanity towards innocent creatures is not now an an all-time high; we reached and maintained that level a long time ago.
The worst example I can provide is the existence of puppy mills.
These are no more than "canine concentration camps" where dogs are enslaved for practically their entire lives for one purpose — produce puppies for resale in the pet industry.
Dogs that are often cramped in cages where they can barely stand or turn around; some sharing cages that contain up to 10 others; poorly-fed and watered, little or no vet care; never having their paws touch the ground; and never knowing affection.
The offspring of these poor souls are sold to laboratories and pet shops, both online and in brick and mortar buildings.
The Humane Society of the United States claims that at least 90% of all pets sold in pet shops are the products of puppy mills. Advocate organizations such as PAWS and Bailing out Benji concur.
Before you decide to go to look for that adorable little puppy in any pet shop, do some research about puppy mills and go to the HSUS website or Facebook page to see the list of pet shops that support puppy mills in your area.
Before you ask: Yes, puppy mills are legal. That doesn't make them right.
There was a sad point in our history when the enslavement of people was legal.
Rich Yowell
Winchester
