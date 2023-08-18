Dear Phineas,
I’m envious of your situation expressed in your Aug. 16 Open Forum. I, too, find the trains a comfort but I’m more tolerant of the crossing signaling. They pass shortly.
My neighborhood has all the noise you have described, plus the constant noise of the Trex manufacturing process. Unlike the train whistle, the Trex noise almost never goes away. We get a reprieve when the wind blows from the west to the east and that is variable depending on the speed.
When the wind is coming from the east to the west, we experience noise levels of about 57 decibels. By way of perspective, 60 decibels is about normal conversation. Because of the nature of the noise (it’s not tolerable at any level, something like a flying saucer), 57 decibels will sweep you off your porch, patio, or lawn chair and follow you into your house. You can turn on the radio, TV, or in my case, the noise of your Whirlpool refrigerator to provide some relief.
It could be worse. Mourn for the folks at Clearbrook.
Thomas Malony
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.