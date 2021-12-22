Trex is committed to being a good neighbor
We read with great interest the recent letters published in The Winchester Star concerning the noise associated with our Shawnee Drive manufacturing facilities.
As a business with roots in Frederick County for nearly 30 years, Trex has always been committed to being a good neighbor. This community is our home. It is where we live, work and play, and it is important to us that Trex remains a welcome presence as our business continues to grow.
We appreciate the efforts to bring these issues to our attention and want to assure those who have shared their concerns, along with the rest of the community, that we are actively exploring options to address any disturbances as quickly and effectively as possible.
As a matter of reference, we do want to clarify that the zoning for our Shawnee Drive plant is M1 and, therefore, falls under different regulations than residential noise ordinances. Regardless, we are reviewing internal data on our noise emissions to identify potential opportunities for lessening the noise impact on the surrounding neighborhoods and residents.
An initial step under review for feasibility is the planting of evergreens around the perimeter of our property. We are in the process of evaluating location and easement options for maximizing noise absorption and plan to move forward with supplemental landscaping.
Again, we want to emphasize our interest in and commitment to being a good neighbor in our community. Our hope is to always be a source of pride for Winchester and Fredrick County.
Barry Creek Vice president of manufacturing, Trex
