On behalf of Trex Company, I am writing to share an update on actions that we are taking to address the noise concerns related to our Shawnee Drive manufacturing facilities.
Over the past few weeks, our engineering team has taken sound readings across the production campus to identify the loudest noise sources and they are working diligently with equipment manufacturers on mitigation solutions. Specifically, we have ordered sound insulation to be added around the highest-decibel outdoor equipment. Once these solutions are in place, we will gather another round of readings to measure the reduction in sound. Through this process, our goal is to materially reduce the sound level, which we expect will have a positive impact on the surrounding area and neighbors. The lead time for this equipment is approximately three months. During the interim, we are also engaging a sound engineer to help us explore further options for sound mitigation.
Additionally, we are working to enhance sound buffering around the perimeter of the property through supplemental landscaping. As soon as weather permits, we will be planting 176 new trees at the site, including a mixture of evergreens and deciduous trees that will provide an immediate visual barrier and will help to absorb sound.
We understand the concerns that have been raised and are committed to ensuring that Trex remains a welcome and positive presence in the community.
Barry Creek, vice president of manufacturing, Trex.
