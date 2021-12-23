Trex’s bothersome sound footprint
The “Trex Sound Footprint” is larger than you may think. We are County residents living in Canter Estates in Stephens City and hear the noise of Trex all night, every night with the doors and windows closed. Sometimes in daytime, too, but always night. It’s a loud, low range, roaring fan-like noise that is pervasive if you go outdoors but still audible inside — just enough to keep one from sleeping easily because you can always hear it. It’s been going on since all the new additions to Trex have been added.
I called the city government offices and they told me the city has no noise ordinances and that I should call the non-emergency police number and complain. That just didn’t seem right to me. I called the county government offices and they told me Trex is in compliance with the county noise ordinances and that I should call Trex.
I wondered to myself when was the last time they checked the sound decibel levels, especially those required at nighttime. I called Trex and their executive office didn’t call me back.
I’ll try Trex again. Or maybe it’s time those of us who are bothered to call state or federal agencies to check for compliance, or call our local, state or federal political representatives.
Meanwhile, my sympathies to those of you living closer to Trex. The constant noise must be almost unbearable
Susan Roberts Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.