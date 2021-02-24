Kudos to Virginia State Trooper Green and the other troopers and any others who participated in the high-speed chase on I-81 and the capture of three homicide suspects from South Carolina. You are all heroes who should be thanked for putting your lives on the line to protect all with no thought to your own safety.
I commend you for your excellent bravery, sacrifice and resolution of this event with no injuries. Thank you to all our police and first responders.
