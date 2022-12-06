Donald Trump is that highway wreck from which you can’t avert your eyes, much as you would like to. And it’s an ongoing wreck, one that we can’t seem to get past. The latest, of course, is the former president's recent call to overturn the U.S. Constitution in his continuing quest to annul the results of the 2020 election. “Extraordinary crimes call for extraordinary measures.”
Fortunately, responsible Republican leaders have rebuked Trump and his seditious, inflammatory language. Right. And pigs will soon be taking to the air. We’ll certainly not hear a word of criticism from our new representative Ben Cline, who takes his cues entirely from the House MAGA caucus, which of course, takes its marching orders directly from Trump. One is reminded of the line from Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore”: “He always voted at his party’s call, and never thought of thinking for himself at all.”
Unfortunately, we in the 6th District will now be in the position of having as a representative someone who not only can’t think for himself, but who can’t recognize sedition when it confronts him squarely in the face. Sad.
Kathryn Uphaus
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.