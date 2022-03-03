Most of the globe supports the heroic effort of the Ukrainian people fighting against the oppressive Russian regime invading their peaceful homeland.
We hear reports daily of children being killed, hundreds of thousands forced from their homes, and men and women of all ages learning how to shoot a weapon for the first time to protect their way of life.
At the very same time that people of most all nations are showing solidarity with the Ukrainian people, our former president is being shown on Russian state TV praising the intelligence and skill of the dictator Putin. On Russian state TV our former president is saying that Putin would be a great “peacekeeper” in Ukraine and that he wished we had Putin’s forces on our Southern border in the United States.
As this former president slowly realizes that only about 50 % of republicans are agreeing with his treasonous praise of Putin, he attempts to soften his position by still touting the brilliance of Putin while calling our leaders “dumb.” That, too, is playing on Russian state TV. This is a disgrace, and all Americans should be appalled by this former president’s desire to hurt our current administration at any cost.
What will it take to break the spell that afflicts once patriotic “Reagan” Republicans? If Trump “starring” on Russian state TV making statements contrary to freedom, truth, and principles that America stands for is not enough, our country is doomed
Delmara "Deetzie" Bayliss
Frederick County
The US is one election away from "doomed."
