As regards the latest scandal involving Donald Trump — the theft of classified documents from the White House on the last day of his administration — it was entirely predictable that his minions would rush to his defense. They are vying with one another to debase themselves in the process of defending the indefensible. Not only are they calling for dismantling the Department of Justice and the FBI, but also crafting asinine arguments as to why Trump committed no crime in carrying off classified documents to his estate in Florida.
A popular argument among Trump’s supporters is that Trump declassified the classified documents he carted off to Florida. Such a declassification process requires some sort of analytical process. Even the most ardent of his supporters would have to admit the declassification process would consist of more than waving his hands over a pile of papers and declaring them declassified.
And this is my point: Trump is incapable of analytical thought. Does a squirrel line up his acorns and select the best before storing them? Does a rat select only the choicest morsels of cheese before chowing down? Of course not. They act on impulse, just as Trump did when he started stuffing papers into boxes in response to an instinct to make off with them!
Michael Rea
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.