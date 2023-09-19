On Sept. 14, the conservative pundit George Will wrote a commentary that was published in The Star titled, “Economically ailing China suffers from an incurable case of Leninism.”
Will talked about the Chinese Communist Party and suggested that in “modern China, Leninism provided a new model of government: the party-state.”
Citing the Economist, Will said the CCP’s priority [is] “national ‘greatness’… But Leninism precludes this as Xi [Jinping] values loyalty over competence.”
He cited Ian Johnson of the Council on Foreign Affairs saying that Beijing had “an obsession with control.”
Another fruit of Leninism and its “Achilles' heel," according Adam Posen, also in Foreign Affairs, is the “autocrat’s … inherent lack of credible self-restraint.” I know who that sounds like to me.
Marx was the philosopher who laid the foundation for Lenin’s politics. I am tired of Republicans calling Biden a Marxist when their own front runner in the primaries is bearing the fruit of Lenin.
I am still a Republican but I am just hanging on by a thread. That thread will definitely be broken if Trump wins in the primaries. I will not support a Leninist. And I will do everything I can do to convince my many Republicans friends to vote Democratic in the presidential election.
Our nation does not need a leader who values loyalty over competence or has an obsession with control. Vote Republican for senators and representatives who have a worthy character, but not for a Republican president if it is Trump.
Andrew White
Winchester
