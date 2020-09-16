President Trump has withdrawn from global leadership on climate change and stewardship of our environment. His focus is America's oil and natural gas industry.
Trump has eliminated regulations pertaining to the development or use of energy resources. He has withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, dismantled the Clean Power Plan, rolled back clean car standards, allowed the use of neurotoxic pesticides, and significantly weakened or eliminated fundamental protections for clean air, clean water and public health.
Trump's proposed budget for 2021 would reduce federal funding for science, the environment, and public lands. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding would be cut by 26%, eliminate 50 EPA programs, impose massive cuts (56%) to research and development, and the EPA Superfund program, tasked with cleaning up hazardous waste sites, would be cut by 10% despite the largest backlog of cleanups in 15 years.
The Interior Department's budget would cut funding for agencies including the Bureau of Land Management by $144 million, the Fish and Wildlife Service by $265 million, and the National Park Service would lose about $581 million in funds compared to the 2020 budget.
Trump will exploit and not protect our public health, the environment, and what President Theodore Roosevelt created: 150 national forests, 55 bird and game preserves, 5 national parks, and 19 national monuments - 230 million acres of public lands.
We need to protect our heritage, our environment, our families, and our future generations.
(2) comments
Climate change caused my man is unproven. The earth warms and cools naturally. If you really feel it's a problem, then pressure China and India. After they clean their countries up, then the U.S. can.
Yeah- because “do as i say, not as i do” is a brilliant foreign policy strategy- said no one ever.
