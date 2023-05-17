I was raised in a fairly conservative home and while I drifted from that political perspective, I understood it.
Key aspects of conservatism, then, seemed to be a reverence for the Constitution, the law, and stifling decorum. But today I see Republicans wildly supporting someone who mocks those traditions. He’s attacked the Constitution’s guarantees of freedom of the press as “disgusting.” He doesn’t believe that all groups should have equal protection (14th Amendment) and he’s opposed to the spirit of the 15th Amendment to expand voting opportunities. Pressuring the vice president and Congress to not count electoral votes undermined the 12th Amendment.
The Father of the Constitution (James Madison) was firm on checks and balances, especially the importance of an independent judiciary. But former President Donald Trump threatened to impeach or fire judges who didn’t do his bidding.
He brazenly refused to honor his oath, the Constitution, and rule of law by not lifting a finger to protect the government from “enemies, foreign and domestic” on January 6, 2021, and has even promised pardons for some of those who committed what the Constitution clearly defines as treason.
Then there are the multiple impeachments, indictments, a recent sexual assault ruling, and a bloviating coarseness that modern “conservatives” unquestioningly accept as OK.
My quite conservative grandparents would be horrified. Strong Richard Nixon supporters, they also sadly said he had to go when he did wrong. They were truly principled people who adhered to their beliefs no matter what.
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.