Have you seen Trump’s mugshot taken at the Fulton County, Georgia, jail when he was booked on Aug. 24? Looks very unrepentant, doesn’t he?
If you haven’t yet seen it, don’t be concerned. It is now emblazoned on mugs, T-shirts and every other conceivable type of paraphernalia. Of course, this is in keeping with his shtick.
After all, he is the quintessential entrepreneur, is he not? No doubt his zealous, witless minions are lining up to scoop this trash up to demonstrate their loyalty.
I would like to point out, however, that Trump is missing a tremendous opportunity to benefit off his predicament. We can assume that the legions of people in this country who despise Trump can be roped into buying a product bearing Trump’s ugly visage. And not just any product mind you. Why not have some plumbing products manufacturer produce a ceramic commode with Trump’s mug shot baked into the toilet bowl? It’s sure to be a big seller!
Michael Rea
Winchester
